Modi Meets MBZ: The Message Behind the UAE President's Quick India Trip

Earlier this week, India played host to what has perhaps been one of the shortest visits by a Head of State to the country. UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan paid a three-hour-long visit to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri described as being "extremely substantive".

Mohamed bin Zayed was accompanied by a high-profile entourage.

Five agreements were signed and seven announcements made during the visit, covering defence, space, energy, food security, and investment. The most eye-catching agreement was the one on defence cooperation, where the stated objective is to work together.

In official terms: "To establish Strategic Defence Partnership Framework Agreement and expand defence cooperation across a number of areas, including defence industrial collaboration, defence innovation and advanced technology, training, education and doctrine, special operations and interoperability, cyberspace, counter-terrorism."