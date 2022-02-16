Old Video From Mumbai Falsely Linked to Karnataka Hijab Row

A video showing a huge crowd marching on a road has gone viral on social media with users linking the video with the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka where a section of Hindu students took out protests opposing wearing of a hijab inside educational institutions.

Several groups of students wearing saffron scarves and shawls were seen protesting in several districts across Karnataka.

However, we found that the video, which dates back to 2017, showed a protest held in Mumbai, Maharashtra to ask for reservations for people from the Maratha community.