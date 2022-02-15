No, This Photo Is Not From the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh

A beautiful view of the moon over a stretch of road is being shared on social media with the claim that the picture is of the Agra-Lucknow expressway in Uttar Pradesh. The claim, along with the picture, goes on to hail former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for inaugurating it.

However, we found that the photo is from Veria, a city in Greece and was taken by a photographer name Argiris Karamouzas.