No, This Photo Is Not From the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh

The claim states that the photo is from the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A beautiful view of the moon over a stretch of road is being shared on social media with the claim that the picture is of the Agra-Lucknow expressway in Uttar Pradesh. The claim, along with the picture, goes on to hail former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for inaugurating it.
However, we found that the photo is from Veria, a city in Greece and was taken by a photographer name Argiris Karamouzas.
CLAIM
The photo is being shared with the claim in Hindi that reads, "आओ तुम्हें चांद पे ले जाएँ .लखनऊ - आगरा एक्सप्रेस वे की एक खूबसूरत तस्वीर.! श्री अखिलेश यादव जिंदाबाद."
(Translation: Come, let's take you to the moon! Beautiful photo of the Lucknow-Agra expressway. Hail, Akhilesh Yadav.)
WHAT WE FOUND
We conducted a Google reverse image search and found the photo on a Facebook post on the website of magazine 'Architecture & Design' published on 18 August 2020.
The caption of the photo read, "A Way to The Moon – Veria, Greece." The image courtesy was given to an Instagram user named Argiris Karamouzas.
We looked into the Insta profile of Argiris, whose bio read that he is a photographer and all photos were taken by him.
The photo was posted on Instagram on 20 February 2019 and the caption in Greek mentioned that the photo was from Veria or Véroia, a city in Central Macedonia, Greece.
We also looked into his Facebook profile, and found that the image was published in a magazine, a photo of which he had posted on 19 December 2020.
The caption mentioned that the "Moon of Veria" photo was published in a magazine for the third time.
The "Moon of Veria" photo was published in a magazine.
The Lucknow-Agra expressway, which is dubbed as India's longest, was inaugurated by the ex-UP CM Yadav along with his father Mulayam Singh Yadav in November 2016.
Clearly, a photo from Greece is being falsely shared by social media users claiming that it shows the Lucknow-Agra expressway in UP.
