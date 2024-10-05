This Video of Manmohan Singh Promoting an Investment Platform Is a Deepfake!

A video purportedly showing former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh talking about an investment a platform that uses “AI based analyses to predict market trends for success rate" is going viral online.

In the video, Singh also purportedly says that this application benefited several volunteers who earned Rs 75,000 per day.

Who shared this?: A Facebook page named 'CLUB CINTA' shared this video. The same account also shared another deepfake video showing Gautam Adani purportedly talking about the same investment scheme.