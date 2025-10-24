This Video Doesn’t Show Manika Vishwakarma Winning the 2025 Miss Universe Crown

advertisement
A video of India winning the Miss Universe crown is being shared on social media platforms with a claim that it shows Manika Vishwakarma winning the 2025 edition of the pageant.
What did the viral post say?: Those sharing the clip have uploaded it with a caption that said, "Manika Vishwakarma from Rajasthan has been crowned Miss Universe 2025. Congratulations."
What is the truth?: The video is old and shows India's Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu winning the 2021 Miss Universe crown. This makes the viral claim false.
How did we find that out?: Using the help of Google Lens, we performed a reverse image search on the keyframes of the viral video.
This directed us to a video posted on the official YouTube channel of Miss Universe.
The video was shared on 13 December 2021 with a title that said, "The 70th MISS UNIVERSE Top 3's Final Questions | Miss Universe."
It showed the same three women seen in the viral video. We identified them as India's Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira, and South Africa's Lalela Mswane.
Crowning moment of Sandhu: The same channel also carried the moment when Sandhu broke down after being declared the winner of the 2021 edition of the pageant.
The video was posted on 13 December 2021 and was titled, "The 70th MISS UNIVERSE CROWNING MOMENT! | Miss Universe."
Conclusion: It is evident that the video is old and is being incorrectly shared on the internet as a recent one.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)