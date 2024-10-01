Scripted Clip Viral as Real Incident of Man Misbehaving With Woman in Bangladesh

advertisement
A video of an elderly man inappropriately touching a burqa-clad woman is being shared on social media platforms as a recent incident from Bangladesh.
What do viral posts say?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user shared the video with a caption that said, "There were foul language in the video so it was muted. This is a video from Bangladesh. Look at the age of the old man Mohammad Baasim and later when the girl slapped him twice, Mohammad Baasim is saying that he was in a hurry so he got hit by mistake (sic)."
Are these claims true?: No, the claims are misleading as the video does not show a real incident. It is actually a scripted one and was originally shared on a Facebook page named 'Azizul 2.0'.
How did we find that out?: We performed a reverse image search using the help of Google Lens, which led us to a Facebook page named 'Azizul 2.0'.
On going through the page, we found the longer version of the viral clip uploaded on 5 September.
The video was published with a caption which loosely translated to, "What did the old uncle do?."
We found another video of the old man and woman in burqa interacting on seemingly the same bridge, where both of them could be seen wearing the similar attire as seen in the viral clip.
The third instance of both these people being featured in a video was seen on 20 September.
About the user who shared the videos: Team WebQoof went through the page and found two accounts that were regularly being tagged in the shared clips. These were namely - 'Azizul Haque Morad' and 'Azizul 2.0'.
Both these handles were run by the same person, who identified himself as a 'digital creator'.
We further noticed that similar videos were regularly posted on both the Facebook pages.
Actors seen in other videos: We came across several other videos uploaded on the same Facebook page, which showed the same people seen in other videos as well. You can check these clips here, here, and here.
This indicated that the woman and the elderly man were indeed actors and the viral video did not show a real incident.
Conclusion: It is clear that the video does not show a real incident from Bangladesh.
