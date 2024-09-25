ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

This Video of People Vandalising a Toll Plaza of Expressway Is Not From India

The video is being shared without proper context. The incident actually took place in Bangladesh.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
story-hero-img
A video showing several people wearing skull caps on a truck and arguing with toll plaza workers is going viral on social media platforms with some users linking it to India.

What have users said?: Those sharing the video have uploaded it without proper context saying, "Demography is Destiny. Poor toll booth guy doesn't understand that skull cap is the toll free pass provided by the Secular government."

The video is being shared without proper context. The incident actually took place in Bangladesh.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

The post had gained over three million views on the platform. More archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.

What are the facts?: The incident is from Bangladesh and shows several people getting involved in an argument with workers at the Kuril Toll Plaza of Dhaka Elevated Expressway.

How did we find that out?: On performing a Google Lens search on the keyframes of the video, we found a news report published by Prothom Alo.

  • The report mentioned that a truck full of people were trying to get on the expressway, when the vehicle was stopped. Following this, some people got down and started arguing with the toll plaza workers.

  • These people then pushed the plaza workers and broke the barricade.

  • The report further carried a quote from the expressway manager named Hasib Hasan Khan who said that if people are travelling in excess then they are usually not allowed to board the elevated expressway.



The report was published on 19 September.

(Source: Prothom Alo/Screenshot)

  • Dhaka Tribune reported that the Kuril toll plaza on the Dhaka Elevated Expressway was vandalised by several miscreants.

  • It said that an individual broke down the plaza's barricade after a verbal altercation ensued between the people and the plaza workers.

  • The project director of the expressway AHM Akhtar told the media outlet that about 30-40 people were seen travelling in the pickup van.

Other sources: Further, we found the same visuals from the incident published on the official YouTube channel of SOMOY TV.

  • It was shared on 18 September with a caption when translated to English said, "What happened at the toll plaza of the elevated expressway? | Kuril Toll Plaza | Elevated Expressway | Somoy TV."

Conclusion: It is clear that the video is from Bangladesh and is unrelated to India.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)

Topics:  Bangladesh   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

Read More
