Platforming Distress: Why Chennai's Silent Railway Station Troubled Urban Poor

The Quint spoke to passengers from varied backgrounds on how they perceived the silent railway station.

Krishnaveni, 52, who is a new grandmother, said she missed her train to Coimbatore to meet her grandson for the first time.

"My daughter delivered her baby yesterday, ahead of the due date. I had to travel alone by train, as everyone in the family is now in Coimbatore. It was very difficult to read the display board and keep myself informed about train timings as I had a cataract operation recently and I cannot strain my eyes too much to read. I was also scared to ask strangers for directions. By the time I could figure out the information, the train had already left," Krishnaveni said.

Another passenger, Malini Muthuvel is the wife of a daily-wage construction worker who recently had heart surgery. The couple are from Andhra Pradesh.