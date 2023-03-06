Kochi Dump Yard Fire: Blaze Doused, But Toxic Fumes Continue To Choke the City

Toxic fumes from the massive fire at Brahmapuram dump yard have engulfed Kochi for more than three days now, bringing the normal functioning of the city to a standstill.

Why did a cloud of smoke envelop Kochi? A fire broke out at Kochi Corporation’s solid waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram on Thursday, 2 March. The smoke from the burning plastic spread to a radius of more than 10 km, causing breathing difficulties among people and reduced visibility on the roads.

The massive hill of garbage and plastic waste which was burning for around three days despite the efforts of state and central government agencies to extinguish it, was finally put out on Sunday, 5 March.

As a precautionary measure, district collector Renu Raj had announced a holiday for educational institutions on Monday, 6 March. However, according to reports, public examinations will not be postponed.