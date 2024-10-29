Old, Unrelated Clips Viral as Police Beating Man for Attacking a Cow

advertisement
Two videos, one showing a man physically assaulting a cow and the other depicting police personnel thrashing a man, are going viral on the internet as visuals from a recent incident.
What have users said?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium handle shared the video with a caption saying, "Share this maximum please so that it reaches every single Abdul.. If you torture Gau Mata then be ready for this…"
What are the facts?: Both the videos are unrelated and are being shared out of context.
We could trace back the video showing man assaulting a calf to at least March 2022.
The second clip dates back to May 2021 and shows policemen beating minors in Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh over mobile theft allegations.
What about the first video: On performing a reverse image search using the help of Google Lens, we found the same visuals posted by an X handle named 'Adv. Vivekanand Gupta'.
It was uploaded on 27 March 2022 with a caption that said, "This video was posted on Facebook and Instagram. Need IP adress of the person who posted the video so tht v can catch hold of this culprit killer and v can also find out where is the cow so tht v can get her adopted in a Gaushala (sic)."
We could not find other details about the video, such as its location and the context.
Details about the second video: Team WebQoof had previously debunked the video on multiple occasions, when it was shared with different false claims.
A news report published in Amar Ujala said that police personnel thrashed three minor boys over mobile theft allegations in Uttar Pradesh.
The incident had taken in Mathela village that came under the Balua police station's jurisdiction.
After this video went viral, Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar took cognisance and suspended the in-charge of the Kailawar police station and a constable who were seen beating the minors.
Police statement about the incident: We found a post shared on the official X account of Chandauli Police.
The post uploaded on 2 May 2021, which mentioned that two policemen were suspended for "inhumane behaviour" against the minors.
These minors were allegedly caught stealing inside a shop.
A recurring theme: The Quint had debunked in March 2023, when it was shared with a similar claim stating a man being beaten for physically assaulting a cow.
Conclusion: While we could not independently verify the details of the first video, it is clear that both of them are old and unrelated.
