ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Old Video of Woman Being Beaten in Public in UP Given False Communal Angle

This video dates back to 2018 and shows an incident that happened in Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

[TRIGGER WARNING: VIOLENCE]

A video showing a man violently hitting a woman who is tied to a tree with a massive crowd around them is going viral on social media.

Users sharing the claim are stating that a Muslim man is "punishing" his wife under Sharia or Islamic religious laws.

This video dates back to 2018 and shows an incident that happened in Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

This viral post has more than 5 million views on X (formerly Twitter).

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This video dates back to 2018 and shows an incident that happened in Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read

Fact-Check: This Clip Doesn’t Show Recent Demolition in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and this led us to several old reports from March 2018.

  • Reports shared by Hindustan Times, India Today, Navbharat Times, News18 and Jansatta stated that this incident happened in the Launga village of Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district.

  • It further states that a woman was tied to a tree and beaten by multiple men for over seven hours because she was allegedly eloping.

This video dates back to 2018 and shows an incident that happened in Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh.

This video is from March 2018.

(Source: HT/Screenshot)

  • According to reports, this incident happened on 10 March 2018, and the man wearing a green shirt was identified as her husband, Shaudan Singh, who was later arrested by the police.

  • The reports do not mention any communal angle.

  • We contacted Bulandshahr Additional Superintendent of Police Pravin Singh's office, which clarified that this case happened in Bulandshahr district.

The office further stated that there is no communal angle involved in this incident.

Conclusion: A video showing a man beating a woman in public is being shared with a false communal claim.

Also Read

Was a Muslim Cleric Shot by Hindu Group in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut? No!

alsoRead-img

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Uttar Pradesh   Fact Check   Webqoof 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×