Indian & Chinese Soldiers Didn't Chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ After Disengagement News

A short clip showing Indian and Chinese armed forces standing together, with the former prompting the latter to chant “Jai Shri Ram” is going viral on social media.
The claim: The video is being shared amid the recent disengagement agreement between the two countries along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.
Those sharing it have claimed that the Indian Army made its Chinese counterpart raise the slogan before disengaging.
The Quint received a query to verify this claim on its WhatsApp tipline.
Is it true?: No, the video is not recent, as claimed.
It has been on the internet since January 2024, when it was shared as a clip on Indian Army personnel chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ after the idol of Hindu deity Ram was consecrated at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a keyword search using the term ‘Indian Chinese soldiers Jai Shri Ram’.
The search led us to several news reports from , a day after the consecration of the idol at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir.
A video report by Hindustan Times said that the visuals showed an “undated video” whose authenticity they had not verified, showing Indian and Chinese troops chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’.
It had emerged on “a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly-built Ram Temple in Ayodhya,” on 22 January 2024, the description read.
We found the same clip on The Times of India’s verified YouTube page as well.
There are several news reports which shared these visuals with the same context around 23 January, some of which can be read here, here, and here.
Conclusion: An old video has gone viral with the false claim that it shows a recent video of Indian and Chinese troops raising the slogan "Jai Shri Ram' together.
