Fact-Check: Man Accused of Blasphemy And Killed in Pakistan Was Not Christian

A video showing a crowd beating up a man and then setting him on fire is going viral on social media.

What is the claim?: The claim states that the mob attacked one Waris Issa, a Christian man, who was accused of blasphemy, adding that he was dragged from the Nankana Sahib Police Station in Pakistan.

Who shared it?: Along with social media users, Major Surendra Poonia, who has made false claims is the past as well, also shared the same claim.

(Due to the graphic nature of the video, we have refrained from adding any links to the viral posts.)