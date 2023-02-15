Fact-Check: Delhi's Nikki Yadav Murder Case Given a False Communal Spin

The Delhi police on Tuesday, 14 February, arrested one Sahil Gehlot on charges of murdering his live-in partner, Nikki Yadav. The girl's body was found in the refrigerator of a dhaba located on the outskirts of Mitraon village of Delhi's Najafgarh.

Images of the two have since been going viral on the internet.

The claim: Some users have claimed that the murder was a case of "Love Jihad", a conspiracy theory popularised by the Indian right-wing, which refers to the alleged conversion of Hindu girls by Muslims in the guise of love.