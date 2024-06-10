Old Video of Man Alleging Vote Mismatch in Varanasi Falsely Linked to 2024 Polls

A video of a man claiming that the total number of voters was less than the total tally counted in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) in Varanasi is being linked to 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Gist about the video: The man was heard alleging that around 11 lakh votes were cast in Varanasi constituency, however, the total tally came up to be 12 lakh 87 thousand. He added that this happened in PM Modi's constituency and 373 other constituencies.