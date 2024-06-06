Old Video Shared to Claim Navneet Rana Was Crying After Losing in 2024 Elections

A video showing former Amravati MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Navneet Rana is going viral to claim that it shows her breaking down after she lost her seat in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections.
How did we find out the truth?: We noticed the 'News18' logo on the video and performed a relevant keyword search on Google using 'Navneet Rana crying video News18'.
This led us to a YouTube video shared by CNN-News18 on 5 May 2022.
The visuals matched with the viral one where Rana is crying while hugging her MLA husband Ravi Rana.
The description adds that Navneet broke down in tears after meeting her husband in the hospital.
We also found the video on Quint Hindi's YouTube channel.
Amar Ujala, India Today, ABP News and Aaj Tak also carried this video.
According to news reports, the duo was arrested on 23 April 2022 for threatening to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside ‘Matoshree,’ which is the official residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray in Bandra East.
Further, the video shows the couple reuniting after 12 days of imprisonment. Navneet Rana was released from the Byculla jail, while her husband was released from Taloja jail.
Conclusion: An old video of Navneet Rana is being shared to falsely claim that it shows her crying after her defeat in the election results.
