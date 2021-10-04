Edited Image of Mahatma Gandhi Shared to Take a Dig at Late Leader

A photo of Mahatma Gandhi was shared on social media platforms, which shows him rubbing noses with a young woman with short hair. The black-and-white photo is being shared with text that takes a dig at Gandhi, saying that the freedom struggle was so fierce that he had to fight with his nose too.

The image, however, is edited. We found that the original photo from where Mahatma Gandhi’s photo is taken actually shows him with former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, where the two can be seen engaging in a conversation.