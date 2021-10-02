Edited Photo of Delhi Government Ad on Gandhi Jayanti Goes Viral

The screenshot of a newspaper advertisement by Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party government on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti has been edited and shared by several people on social media.

The edited photograph has an enlarged photograph of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the centre of the advertisement and small image of Mahatma Gandhi on the right corner.

However, we found that the original advertisement had a large photograph of Gandhi in the centre, while a smaller picture of Kejriwal occupied the bottom right area.