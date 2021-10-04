No, This Video Doesn't Show Union Min Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Embracing Hinduism

A video of Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi is being shared with the false claim that he has changed his religion.
A video of Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, is being shared on social media platforms to claim that he has embraced Hinduism.
However, we found that the video is being shared with a false claim.
The minister had shared the video on 21 September mentioning that Swatmanandendra Swamy of Vishakha Sri Sardapeetham, Pendurthi, Visakhapatnam, had come to invite him to Sri Sarada Swaroopa Rajashyamala Sarannavaratri Mahotsav, that will be held from 7-15 October.
CLAIM
The claim along with the video reads: "इंसानियत में भारोषा रखने वाले हर व्यक्ति को ये करना चाहिए- मुख़्तार अब्बास नकवी जी ने हिन्दू धर्म के गम्छे को ग्रहण किया."
(Translated: Every person who has faith in humanity should do this- Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi ji has accepted Hindu religion.)
The video is viral on Facebook.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We came across a Facebook post shared by Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on 21 September that carried a longer version of the viral video.
The text along with the video mentioned that the man seen in the video is Sri Sri Sri Swatmanandendra Saraswati Mahaswamy of Vishakha Sri Sardapeetham, Pendurthi, Visakhapatnam, who invited the minister to Sri Sarada Swaroopa Rajashyamala Sarannavaratri Mahotsav, that will be held from 7 October to 15 October.
The union minister had shared a longer version of the viral video on Facebook.
The union minister had also tweeted images from the said meeting on 21 September.
Meanwhile, we found that Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham had uploaded images of several leaders meeting Swatmanandendra Swamy in the month of September.
These include Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, among others.
The organisation had uploaded images of meetings with several leaders.
Evidently, a video of Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi is being shared with the false claim that he has changed his religion.
