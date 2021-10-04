Old, Fake Quote on PM Modi Attributed to Shah Rukh Khan is Viral Again!

The quote mentioned that the actor would apparently leave the country if Narendra Modi became the prime minister.
Team Webqoof
WebQoof
Published:

A quote on Prime Minister Narendra Modi that was falsely attributed to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan in the past has been revived on social media.

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A quote on Prime Minister Narendra Modi that was falsely attributed to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan in the past has been revived on social media.</p></div>

An old quote that was falsely attributed to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has been revived on social media. The quote mentioned that the actor would leave the country if Narendra Modi became the prime minister.

However, the quote, that has been debunked in the past, was shared by a parody Twitter account of the actor and not the actor himself.

CLAIM

The image carrying the quote reads: "यदि मोदी प्रधानमंत्री बने तो मैं सिर्फ़ ट्विटर ही नहीं बल्कि देश भी छोड़ दूँगा - शाहरुख़ खान" (Translated: If Modi becomes prime minister, then I will not only leave Twitter but even the country — Shah Rukh Khan)

You can view the archived version here.

The quote being attributed to Shah Rukh Khan saw its presence on Facebook and the archived posts can be viewed here and here.

Also ReadJansatta Didn't Publish Report on SRK Crediting 'Muslim Fans' For His Success

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

With the help of relevant keyword searches on Google, we came across a Hindustan Times article from 2014 that stated that a fan account '@TheSRKdisciple' had penned down an open letter. The letter reportedly mentioned that the statement was made by actor Kamaal R Khan and not Shah Rukh Khan.

On 18 May 2014, Kamaal R Khan tweeted that he had made the viral statement.

Kamaal R Khan had tweeted in 2014 mentioning thathe had made the statement. 

Later, on 19 May 2014, actor Shah Rukh Khan clarified on Twitter that he didn't make any such statement.

Shah Rukh Khan had called out the viral claim in 2014.

THEN WHO TWEETED THIS?

Fact-checking website Alt News had debunked the claim in 2018 wherein they came across the now deleted tweet shared by a parody Twitter handle @jamsrk which is a suspended account.

A parody account of Shah Rukh Khan had shared a tweet on PM Modi.

On zooming in on the tweet, one can see 'j' instead of 'i' in the parody account's Twitter handle.

The parody account used 'j' instead of 'i'. 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Evidently, a quote on Prime Minister Narendra Modi that was falsely attributed to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan in the past has been revived on social media.

Also ReadEdited Photo of Delhi Government Ad on Gandhi Jayanti Goes Viral

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT