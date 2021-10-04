Old, Fake Quote on PM Modi Attributed to Shah Rukh Khan is Viral Again!

A quote on Prime Minister Narendra Modi that was falsely attributed to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan in the past has been revived on social media.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
An old quote that was falsely attributed to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has been revived on social media. The quote mentioned that the actor would leave the country if Narendra Modi became the prime minister.
However, the quote, that has been debunked in the past, was shared by a parody Twitter account of the actor and not the actor himself.
The image carrying the quote reads: "यदि मोदी प्रधानमंत्री बने तो मैं सिर्फ़ ट्विटर ही नहीं बल्कि देश भी छोड़ दूँगा - शाहरुख़ खान" (Translated: If Modi becomes prime minister, then I will not only leave Twitter but even the country — Shah Rukh Khan)
You can view the archived version here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
With the help of relevant keyword searches on Google, we came across a Hindustan Times article from 2014 that stated that a fan account '@TheSRKdisciple' had penned down an open letter. The letter reportedly mentioned that the statement was made by actor Kamaal R Khan and not Shah Rukh Khan.
On 18 May 2014, Kamaal R Khan tweeted that he had made the viral statement.
Kamaal R Khan had tweeted in 2014 mentioning thathe had made the statement.
Later, on 19 May 2014, actor Shah Rukh Khan clarified on Twitter that he didn't make any such statement.
Shah Rukh Khan had called out the viral claim in 2014.
THEN WHO TWEETED THIS?
A parody account of Shah Rukh Khan had shared a tweet on PM Modi.
On zooming in on the tweet, one can see 'j' instead of 'i' in the parody account's Twitter handle.
The parody account used 'j' instead of 'i'.
Evidently, a quote on Prime Minister Narendra Modi that was falsely attributed to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan in the past has been revived on social media.
