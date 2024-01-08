Fact-Check: Unrelated Images Passed Off as Visuals From Lakshadweep

Fact-Check | These images are not from Lakshadweep.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Two images have gone viral on social media where users are claiming that these visuals are from Lakshadweep, India.
This comes amid the diplomatic tensions between India and Maldives. These tensions erupted when a minister from Maldives insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi online.
Who shared it?: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shared the pictures as from Lakshadweep while several other users shared the images to criticise the Maldives government and asked people to visit Lakshadweep.
An archive of the post can be found here.
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh shared an image on his official X handle, which showed an aerial view of three islands, asking people to explore parts of the country.
The post has now been deleted.
The first one, showing a man swimming underwater, is available on a stock image website and was reportedly captured in Bora Bora, French Polynesia.
The second picture shows a bird's eye view of Male, Maldives and is available on multiple stock image websites.
On performing a simple Google Lens search, we came across the same image uploaded on stock image website 'Alamy'.
The image was taken on 10 July 2012 and its location was identified as Bora Bora, French Polynesia.
It was titled, "Man swimming in a tropical lagoon in front of exotic island."
The image was taken on 10 July 2012.
Further, we also found similar images of the person swimming underwater on Alamy. This image's location was also mentioned as Bora Bora.
The image was taken in Bora Bora, French Polynesia.
We performed a reverse image search on the photo and came across the same visual uploaded on a stock image website named 'Pexels'.
The picture was first shared on 26 July 2018 on the website. It was titled, "Bird's Eye View Photography Of Islands."
The website identified the image's location as Malé, Male, Maldives.
The picture was first shared on 26 July 2018.
Shutterstock, another stock image website, also carried the same image on its website. The image's caption said, "Maldives the 1000 isles from plane."
The image was available on Shutterstock.
Diplomatic tensions between India and Maldives: Maldives Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information and Arts, Mariyam Shiuna made some insulting remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
His remarks came after PM Modi visited Lakshadweep to promote tourism. However, Shiuna's remarks triggered a row between both countries.
According to local media reports, the Maldives government has suspended three ministers. You can read our story here.
Conclusion: It is clear that several unrelated images are being shared as visuals from Lakshadweep.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)