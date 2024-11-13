Wayanad Polls: Edited Image of Priyanka Gandhi Wearing a Cross Viral as Real

advertisement
A picture showing Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is going viral on social media to claim that she was wearing a crucifix (a model of the Christian cross) during her Kerala visit.
The claim compares it with another picture where she can be seen wearing a rudraksha necklace during her Kashi visit.
This comes amid the Wayanad bypolls where Gandhi is making her electoral debut.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on the viral image on Google and this led us to a report shared by NDTV on 17 February 2017.
The report carried the original image where Gandhi can be seen in the same attire but her necklace had an ivory-like pendant and not a cross.
The caption stated that it shows Gandhi in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh.
We also found several other images of Gandhi from the same event on Getty Images and none of them showed her wearing a crucifix.
Additionally, when we performed a reverse image search on Gandhi's picture wearing rudraksha, it led us to images shared on Alamy.
They showed the same attire, and the caption stated that the image shows Gandhi in Varanasi on 20 March 2019.
Conclusion: An edited image of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wearing a crucifix in Kerala is going viral online.
