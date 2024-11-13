Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Wayanad Polls: Edited Image of Priyanka Gandhi Wearing a Cross Viral as Real

Wayanad Polls: Edited Image of Priyanka Gandhi Wearing a Cross Viral as Real

This image of Priyanka Gandhi wearing a crucifix necklace is edited.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-check: An edited image of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wearing a crucifix in Kerala is going viral online.</p></div>
Fact-check: An edited image of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wearing a crucifix in Kerala is going viral online.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

A picture showing Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is going viral on social media to claim that she was wearing a crucifix (a model of the Christian cross) during her Kerala visit.

The claim compares it with another picture where she can be seen wearing a rudraksha necklace during her Kashi visit.

This comes amid the Wayanad bypolls where Gandhi is making her electoral debut.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This image of Gandhi wearing a crucifix necklace is edited to add the cross.

  • The image is actually from Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh and dates back to 2017.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on the viral image on Google and this led us to a report shared by NDTV on 17 February 2017.

  • The report carried the original image where Gandhi can be seen in the same attire but her necklace had an ivory-like pendant and not a cross.

  • The caption stated that it shows Gandhi in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh.

Here is a comparison between the two.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

  • We also found several other images of Gandhi from the same event on Getty Images and none of them showed her wearing a crucifix.

  • Additionally, when we performed a reverse image search on Gandhi's picture wearing rudraksha, it led us to images shared on Alamy.

  • They showed the same attire, and the caption stated that the image shows Gandhi in Varanasi on 20 March 2019.

This image is from Varanasi.

(Source: Alamy/Screenshot)

Conclusion: An edited image of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wearing a crucifix in Kerala is going viral online.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)

