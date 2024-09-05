Fact-Check: Old, Unrelated Photo Shared As Protest Against Israel in Kerala

What we found: We ran a Google reverse image search on the image and came across a post on Leone's official X (formerly Twitter) handle featuring the same image as the viral claim. The actor uploaded it on 17 August 2017.
Leone captioned the image, "My car in literally a sea of love in Kochi Kerala!! Thanks #fone4"
According to reports, the crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor who was in Kochi for the launch of the 'FONE4 store. '
Several news reports by the News Minute, India Today and the Times of India from 2017 also featured the image in their reports.
Leone also uploaded a video of the crowd in Kochi on her Facebook page and used the same caption as her post on X in 2017.
Pro-Palestine protests in Kerala: In 2023, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) organised a pro-Palestine rally at Kozhikode beach, drawing in thousands of people. Activists showed support for Palestine by chanting slogans and displaying banners.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had also joined the rally in Kerala, reported TOI in October 2023.
Conclusion: An old and unrelated image from 2017 is being falsely shared as protest against Israel in Kerala.
