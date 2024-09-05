ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fact-Check: Old, Unrelated Photo Shared As Protest Against Israel in Kerala

This image is from 2017 and shows the crowd greeting actor Sunny Leone in Kochi, Kerala.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

An image showing a huge crowd is being shared with the claim that it depicts a protest against Israel in Kerala.

This image is from 2017 and shows the crowd greeting actor Sunny Leone in Kochi, Kerala.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is this true?: No, the claim is false. This image is old and dates back to 2017. It shows people gathered to greet actor Sunny Leone in Kochi, Kerala.

Also Read

Old, Unrelated Image Shared as Israeli Settlers Targeting a Palestinian Child

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

What we found: We ran a Google reverse image search on the image and came across a post on Leone's official X (formerly Twitter) handle featuring the same image as the viral claim. The actor uploaded it on 17 August 2017.

  • Leone captioned the image, "My car in literally a sea of love in Kochi Kerala!! Thanks #fone4"

  • According to reports, the crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor who was in Kochi for the launch of the 'FONE4 store. '

  • Several news reports by the News Minute, India Today and the Times of India from 2017 also featured the image in their reports.

  • Leone also uploaded a video of the crowd in Kochi on her Facebook page and used the same caption as her post on X in 2017.

Pro-Palestine protests in Kerala: In 2023, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) organised a pro-Palestine rally at Kozhikode beach, drawing in thousands of people. Activists showed support for Palestine by chanting slogans and displaying banners.

  • Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had also joined the rally in Kerala, reported TOI in October 2023.

Conclusion: An old and unrelated image from 2017 is being falsely shared as protest against Israel in Kerala.

Also Read

Fact-Check: No, This Photo Doesn't Show a Tunnel Connecting Rafah to Egypt

alsoRead-img

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Kerala   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×