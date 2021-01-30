Are the ‘Locals’ Taking on Farmers at Singhu Border BJP Workers?

Who are the ‘locals’ claiming to be opposed to the farmers’ protests at the Singhu border? Are they really locals, or are they outsiders trying to instigate violence?

At least two of the supposed locals seen among the counter-protesters appear to be affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party, featuring in protests by the BJP against the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi, and posting photos of themselves with BJP leaders.

The claims that the two men are actually connected with the BJP were first shared on social media, have been checked by fact-checking sites, and can be verified to some extent by accessing the social media profiles of the men in question.