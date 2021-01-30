BJP’s Sweep of Chandigarh Municipal Polls in 2016 Shared as Recent

The election results declared in January 2021 are of the mayoral polls of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, which elects the head of the corporation and not the ward representatives of the corporation.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate Ravi Kant Sharma was elected the mayor on 8 January, garnering 17 out of 24 votes of the Corporation’s members. Whereas, the Congress candidate, Devinder Singh Babla, got five votes and two were termed ‘invalid.’

Out of the 27 members of the Corporation, three members – BJP’s Kirron Kher, Heera Negi and SAD’s Hardeep Singh – did not cast their votes.