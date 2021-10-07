Curfew Imposed in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha After Right-Wing Rally Turns Violent

Singh has represented the Kawardha seat in the assemblies of both Chhattisgarh and undivided Madhya Pradesh since 2008.

What Happened on Sunday?

Mahant Kashyap, who lives in the Lohara Naka Chowk area of Kawardha town was quoted by Indian Express as saying, “It started as a fight between two groups on Sunday. A local history-sheeter named Durgesh Dewangan got into an altercation with some Muslim men, who beat him up.”

He added that a few hours later, “some men pulled down a green flag and green-coloured decorations that had been strung alongside the roads. In retaliation, the other group pulled down a saffron flag and trampled on it. Some miscreants also threw stones at the nearby Vindhyavaasini temple,” Indian Express reported.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg and Collector Ramesh Sharma visited the spot on Monday.