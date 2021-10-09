After Communal Tensions in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha, Cops Book Over 90 People

On Sunday, 3 October, locals present near Loahara Naka Chowk in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha witnessed an altercation.

A local, Durgesh Dewangan got into a verbal tussle at the area with some people for name-calling and religious taunts, which ended in him being beaten by the same people.

Two days later, this incident turned into a riot that spread across the town.

In the wake of the communal tension that has ensued in the Kabirdham district (previously known as Kawardha) since Sunday, 90 people have been booked under various sections including sections for inciting violence and rioting.