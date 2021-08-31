No, Krishna Janmashtami Procession in Srinagar Wasn't a 'First in 32 Years'

A PTI article published on Monday, 30 August, mentioned that Kashmiri Pandits took out a Janmashtami procession in Srinagar that started from the Ganpatyar temple in the Habba Kadal area and passed through other areas before it reached the clock tower at Lal Chowk.

The article further noted that the procession was taken out after a gap of two years as no such procession was held in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. In 2019, the event got cancelled due to lockdown that was imposed in the wake of abrogation of Article 370.

Now, let's look at multiple instances of Janmashtami celebrations in Srinagar in the past.