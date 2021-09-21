'Intelligence Agencies' of 5 Countries Met in New Delhi? Nope!

The photo claims that intelligence agencies from India, Israel, America, Russia and England held a meeting in Delhi.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A photo is being circulated on social media with the claim that five "intelligence agencies" from India, Israel, America, Russia, and England held a high-level meeting in New Delhi for the "first time". The claim goes on to add that that this is the "power of new India".
However, we found that the photo is from a delegation-level talk of National Security Advisors (NSA) between India and Russia that took place in New Delhi on 8 September.
CLAIM
The photo is being circulated with the claim that reads, "India's intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Israel's MOSSAD, America's Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Russia's KGB and England's Secret Intelligence Service, also known as MI6, attended a high-level meeting in New Delhi. This is the power of New India."
An archive of the tweet can be found here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
A Google reverse image search on the photo led us to an article by 'Hindustan Times' on 8 September. The article mentioned that Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his Russian counterpart Nikolay Patrushev held talks on the prevailing situation in Afghanistan.
The image was attributed to news agency ANI.
Delegation-level meeting of NSA between India and Russia.
We found the photos in a tweet by ANI on 8 September stating that a delegation-level talk of National Security Advisors (NSA) between India and Russia was underway in New Delhi. A video of the event was also posted by the news agency.
In a press statement, the Russian embassy said that the two discussed "deepening bilateral cooperation in the field of security with an emphasis on further interaction on the anti-terrorist track, combating illegal migration and drug trafficking".
The official Twitter handle of the Russian embassy, too, shared pictures of the duo on its account.
Clearly, a meeting between Russia and India is being circulated as five intelligence agencies of the world meeting in New Delhi.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
Published: undefined