Did JP Nadda Criticise BJP’s Governance? No, Congress Accounts Share Edited Clip

The video shows Nadda speaking about the positives of a BJP government over a CPI (M) one.
A short video of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda is being shared on social media, where the leader is heard equating a BJP government to rape while speaking at a public meet.
Who is sharing the video?: Uttar Pradesh (UP) Congress' media convenor Lalan Kumar and East UP Congress Sevadal shared the clip on their verified Twitter profiles, along with UP Congress Sevadal, who shared it on their Facebook page.
A few verified accounts associated with the Congress party shared this video.
(Archives of more such claims on social media can be seen here and here.)
But...?: The video is an edited one.
In the longer version of the video of Nadda speaking at a public rally in poll-bound Tripura's Agartala on 12 January, he highlighted the issues that a CPI (M) [Communist Party of India (Marxist)] government would bring.
There, he said that a CPI (M) government meant strikes, donations, political killings and rape, whereas a BJP government would mean development and progress.
How did we find out?: We looked livestreams of JP Nadda speaking on his verified social media accounts.
This led us to a Twitter broadcast dated 12 January, captioned "Addressing a public meeting in Agartala, Tripura."
Here, we noticed that Nadda was wearing the same clothes as seen in the viral video.
Nadda is seen donning the same yellow scarf and saffron headgear.
We went through his broadcast, where he discussed the BJP's work in the state.
Nadda said that BJP was working hard to make Tripura – which is set to conduct its Assembly elections this year – a self-reliant state, along with the rest of the country.
Speaking on National Youth Day, or Yuva Diwas, he mentioned that Tripura was set to be a self-reliant state under Modi's governance at the Centre, and that the youth had a huge part to play in this progress.
Approximately 21 minutes into this broadcast, Nadda spoke about the importance of remembering the "darkness to understand the value of the light."
"If you want to remember the BJP government, you have to remember CPI (M)'s governance too," said Nadda.
He then goes on to compare it to what a BJP government stands for.
"A BJP government means highways, it means internet, it means railways and a BJP government means airways, it means hospitals, it means a corruption-free and pro-development government," he said.
You can watch the relevant section of the speech here.
Conclusion: An edited video of BJP President JP Nadda speaking at a public meeting in Tripura is being shared to claim that he equated BJP's governance to rape.
