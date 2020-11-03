Joe Biden Without a Mask on Flight? The Viral Image is Old

With the US Elections in full swing, a photo of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden without a mask on a flight has gone viral on social media. The photo, however, is from 2019, when the pandemic had not begun and masks weren’t necessary.

CLAIM

The photo was shared by Former Acting Director of the United States National Intelligence and Republican member Richard Grenell stating, “ Washington, DC phony! @JoeBiden doesn’t wear a mask on a plane - but wears one OUTSIDE!? (sic)”

This was also shared by radio show host and lawyer Mark Levin and other users.

WHAT WE FOUND

The photo was widely called out on Twitter as an old picture from 2019. A keyword search of ‘Joe Biden travelling 2019’ led us to an article by Vogue, carrying the image. Dated 20 October, the profile of Biden’s travelling national press secretary Remi Yamamota, carries the viral image with the caption, “Yamamoto and Biden huddle on a flight to South Carolina in November 2019.” The photo was taken by photographer Adam Schultz for the campaign, Biden for President.

Evidently, an old photo of Biden without mask has been circulated to question his stance on wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.