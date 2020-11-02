No, Joe Biden Didn’t Mistake Florida for Minnesota During Rally

A video has gone viral on social media that alleges that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden erroneously said ‘Hello Minnesota’ while addressing a rally in Florida. This comes just a day before the 2020 United States of America Presidential Elections where Biden is facing incumbent Republican President Donald J Trump. However, we found that the certain parts of the video were doctored to claim that Biden was in Florida when he was actually at a drive-in rally in St Paul, Minnesota.

CLAIM

Social media users shared the viral video where the words “Tampa, Florida” can be seen written in the background banner and “Text FL to 30330” in front of the lectern. The clip begins with Biden getting on the stage and saying, “Hello Minnesota” and gets cut abruptly after that.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

We did a keyword search for Biden’s speech in Florida and Minnesota. We found several videos documenting his speeches in both places. We looked at the footage from Minnesota on Cable-Satellite Public Affairs Network (C-SPAN), which is an American cable and satellite television network. According to the description in the clip, Biden was in Minnesota on 30 October for a drive-in campaign rally. The rally was also covered by Bloomberg and can be found on their YouTube channel.

The viral clip started at 5:25.

The clothes and background in this video were the same. However, we found that the background banner had “Text MN to 30330” instead of “Tampa, Florida” and the text on the lectern also said “Text MN to 30330” and not “Text FL to 30330”.

We also found Biden’s Florida campaign speech on C-SPAN where he can be seen wearing different clothes than that in Minnesota. The rally in Florida was held on 29 October 2020.

So, a clip from Biden’s speech was doctored to show that Biden said, “Hello Minnesota” when he was in Tampa, Florida. We, at WebQoof, have done several other fact-checks around the 2020 US presidential elections that can be found here.

