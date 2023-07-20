Fake Claims About Former PM Jawaharlal Nehru’s Lineage Go Viral on Social Media

Two posts which question the lineage of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru are going extremely viral on the internet with several users taking a dig at the former PM.

What are users claiming?: Those sharing the posts have claimed that Nehru actually belonged to the Muslim community and his mother's name was Thussu Rahman Bai.

In the first claim, which shows a young picture of Nehru with his mother, people have also claimed that Nehru's grandfather's real name was Giazuddin Ghazi.

The user gives MO Mathai's autobiography as the source in the second claim.

