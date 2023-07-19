Misleading Claims About Sangeeta Phogat 'Losing' in Hungary Ranking Series Viral

Fact-check: A misleading claim about Indian wrestler Sangeeta Phogat not winning at Hungary Ranking Series is going viral on social media.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A photo showing Indian wrestler Sangeeta Phogat losing to American wrestler Jennifer Page Rogers is going viral to claim that she lost in the Hungary Ranking Series.
The claim also takes a dig at her for participating in the wrestlers' protests that happened in Delhi against the Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
An archive can be seen here.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search and found articles about Sangeeta Phogat securing the bronze medal (third position) at Hungary Ranking Series.
A report by The Indian Express stated that on 15 July, Phogat won a bronze medal in the non-Olympic 59kg category featuring six grapplers at the Hungary Ranking Series tournament.
It also stated that she lost her semifinal but won the bronze play-off 6-2 against Hungarian Viktoria Borsos.
It added that she faced a defeat against American Jennifer Page Rogers, who went on to win the gold medal in the series.
The report is from 16 July 2023.
Official records at United World Wrestling (UWW): This is a sports governing body that oversees wrestling tournaments.
UWW's website also shows that Phogat indeed secured the third position in the recent Hungary Ranking Series.
It also shows that Phogat lost in the first round with 0-10 and in the third round but won in the second and fourth round.
Eventually winning the bronze medal at third position overall.
Sangeeta Phogat bronze medal at Hungary Ranking Series.
Conclusion: A misleading claim about Indian wrestler Sangeeta Phogat not winning at Hungary Ranking Series is going viral on social media.
