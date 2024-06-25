Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Video of Nehru Saying He Wasn't Involved in India's Freedom Struggle Is Edited

Video of Nehru Saying He Wasn't Involved in India's Freedom Struggle Is Edited

This video is edited. The original version shows Nehru talking about Jinnah's views on the independence struggle.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-check: An edited video of Jawaharlal Nehru saying that he wasn't involved in India's freedom struggle is going viral as a real clip.

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-check: An edited video of Jawaharlal Nehru saying that he wasn't involved in India's freedom struggle is going viral as a real clip.</p></div>
A video of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, is going viral on social media in which he talks about not being involved in India's freedom struggle and how he "opposed" it.

What's the truth?: This video is edited. The original version shows Nehru talking about Muhammed Ali Jinnah's views on the independence struggle.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of viral video and came across a YouTube video shared by the official channel of Prasar Bharati, India's state-owned public broadcaster.

  • This video was shared on 27 May 2024 and was titled, "Jawahar Lal Nehru's Last TV Interview in 1964".

  • This was the original version of Nehru's interview where he clearly states that he thought Muhammed Ali Jinnah was not involved in the freedom struggle and that he opposed it.

Conclusion: An edited video of Jawaharlal Nehru saying that he wasn't involved in India's freedom struggle is going viral as a real clip.

