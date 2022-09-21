Video Shows Jawaharlal Nehru Receiving an Award and Not Citizenship of England

Fact-check: Nehru can be seen receiving the 'Freedom of City of London' award in the video.
(Photo: The Quint)
A black and white video is circulating on social media which shows the former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru arriving at a public venue and later being honoured in an official ceremony.
In the background of the video, the narrator can be heard saying, "It is my privilege as Chamberlain of this city to offer you both the right hand of fellowship and greet you, Mr Nehru, as a citizen of London."
However, the post is misleading. Nehru was conferred with the ‘Freedom of the City of London’ honorary award in 1956, and not with a citizenship.
Several social media users, including right-wing commentator, journalist, and academic Madhu Purnima Kishwar, shared this video to claim that Nehru took London's citizenship.
An archive can be seen here.
The Quint also received a query about this video on our WhatsApp tipline.
On conducting a reverse image search of some of the keyframes of the video, we came across a video uploaded by British Pathé, a page featuring news agency Reuters' historical collection.
This video was uploaded on 13 April 2014.
British Pathé's website also carried the same video with a summary that read, "Two Prime Ministers, Mr Nehru and Mr Holland receive freedom of the City of London."
British Pathé website carries the same video.
On performing a Google search using relevant keywords, we found an official website of the government of the city of London, which stated that Nehru has been a previous recipient of the Freedom of the City of London award.
Next, we searched for archives from news agencies which led us to an American agency Associated Press (AP)'s video.
This video was the longer version of the viral video and also showed Nehru addressing the audience.
Archive on AP page.
We looked for archives of old newspapers on Google News and found an archive of English newspaper Indian Express from 4 July 1956.
The headline of the report read, "NEHRU RECEIVES FREEDOM OF LONDON CITY".
Newspaper clipping from 1956.
The City of London's official Twitter account also tweeted about Nehru receiving this award in the past. More recently, the regional head of the State Bank of India’s UK operations Sanjiv Chadha received the award in 2019.
Clearly, a video where Nehru was receiving an honorary award from government of the city of London was shared with a misleading claim about him receiving a citizenship of London.
