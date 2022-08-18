No, Rahul Gandhi Did Not Say He Had a Direct Conversation With Mahatma Gandhi

A trimmed video with the claim that it shows Congress leader Rahul Gandhi talking about having a direct conversation with Mahatma Gandhi is being shared on social media. In the video, the Congress leader can be heard saying that while he disagreed on a matter with Gandhi, he knew that the latter was right.

Several users have shared the post, taking a dig at the Congress leader and mentioning the impossibility of any such conversation. The users have also criticised the party for projecting him as the next prime ministerial candidate.

However, we found that this video is trimmed. A longer video shows Rahul Gandhi referring to a letter written by former PM Jawaharlal Nehru on his disagreement with Mahatma Gandhi regarding a certain matter. The video is from Dwarka and the same was uploaded on Congress' Twitter handle on 26 February 2022.