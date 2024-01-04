Fact-Check: 2011 Tsunami Video Falsely Linked to Recent Earthquake in Japan

Fact-Check: This is not a recent video from Japan. It shows the 2011 tsunami that hit Japan.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
A video showing water gushing onto roads and washing everything away in sight is being shared on social media platforms.
Those sharing have claimed that this shows the aftermath of the recent earthquake that hit Japan.
An archive of the post can be found here.
How did we find out?: We divided the viral video into multiple keyframes and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
We came across a video on the Associated Press's (AP) YouTube channel from 11 March 2011 about the 2011 tsunami that hit Japan.
AP credited the footage to the Japanese channel All-Nippon News Network (ANN).
We compared the frames of the viral video with AP's video and found similarities. Swipe right to see the comparison.
Note: The viral video was flipped.
Here are the similarities between the two videos.
Here are the similarities between the two videos.
The video's title read, "Raw Video: Tsunami Wave Smashes Boats and Cars"
In the description, AP noted that "dramatic" new images were seen of a tsunami wave that smashed into Japan's Miyako on 13 March 2011.
They also wrote that the wave crashed into the shore and destroyed everything in its sight.
Similarly, Al Jazeera published a story on the "moment" tsunami hit Japan in 2011. They carried similar visuals as AP.
Al Jazeera wrote that rescue operation teams searched for the missing people along the long coast through towns and villages.
What's happened in Japan?: On Monday, 1 January, Japan experienced a sequence of 21 earthquakes with a magnitude of 4.0 or higher within 90 minutes, as reported by the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).
The current death toll stands at 73 and more than 33,000 have been evacuated from their homes, wrote The Hindustan Times.
Additionally, the JMA has released a tsunami alert for the Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama coastlines, as per Japanese news agency NHK TV.
Conclusion: Clearly, the claim is false as the viral video shows the 2011 tsunami that hit Japan.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)