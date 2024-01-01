7.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued

A massive earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit north central Japan on Monday, 1 January. The Japan Meterological Agency (JMA) issued a tsunami warning along the coast of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama, Japanese news agency NHK TV reported.
What happened?: There was a succession of 21 earthquakes registering 4.0 magnitude or stronger struck central Japan in just over 90 minutes on Monday, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said. The strongest tremor hit at 16:10 local time (07:10 GMT), measuring 7.6.
Public television flashed "EVACUATE," urging residents to flee to higher ground despite the cold, BBC reported.
Tsumani warnings issued: According to South Korea's meteorological agency, sea level in some parts of the Gangwon province on the east coast may rise after the earthquake.
“Waves of 80 cm reached Toyama Prefecture around 4.35 pm and waves of 0.4 meters also reached Kashiwazaki, Niigata Prefecture, at 4.36 pm. It also reached Niigata’s Sado Island at 4.10 pm,” The Japan Times said in a report.
What did Japan PM say? In a televised address, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, asked citizens to follow evacuation orders and warned that more powerful quakes and tsunami waves might follow the initial ones.
"Residents need to stay on alert for further possible quakes and I urge people in areas where tsunamis are expected to evacuate as soon as possible,"Japanese PM Fumio Kishida said
Waves more than 1 metre high also hit the coast of Wajima City in Ishikawa.
“All residents must evacuate immediately to higher ground,” NHK said after the quake hit the Noto region around 4:10pm local time (07:10 GMT).
What's closed? The Associated Press said that several coastal roads have been closed and bullet trains in the region have been suspended.
More than 36,000 households has lost power in Ishikawa and Toyama prefectures, utilities provider Hokuriku Electric Power said.
"There is no risk of radioactivity leaking from nuclear power plants in the areas affected by the earthquakes and tsunami," Japan's nuclear authority said.
This comes 13 years after Japan was hit by a 9.0 magnitude earthquake resulting tsunami, killing almost 18,000 people and displacing thousands.
