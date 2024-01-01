7.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued

A massive earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit north central Japan on Monday, 1 January. The Japan Meterological Agency (JMA) issued a tsunami warning along the coast of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama, Japanese news agency NHK TV reported.

What happened?: There was a succession of 21 earthquakes registering 4.0 magnitude or stronger struck central Japan in just over 90 minutes on Monday, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said. The strongest tremor hit at 16:10 local time (07:10 GMT), measuring 7.6.