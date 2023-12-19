At Least 118 Killed, 500 Injured After Massive Overnight Earthquake in China

An overnight earthquake in northwestern China reportedly killed at least 118 people on Tuesday, 19 December, with search operations underway in the Gansu and Qinghai provinces.

AP reported that the 6.2 earthquake struck Gansu just before midnight on Monday, 18 December, and left over 500 people injured and severely damaged property and roads and destroyed power and communication channels.

According to reports, rescue personnel were deployed to the area following the earthquake and provincial leaders were also on their way to the site of the incident.