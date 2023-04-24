Did Ixigo Launch an Earbud Named ‘bhAI’? No, It Was April Fool’s Prank

Fact-Check | The product was not real and a part of the company's April Fool's campaign.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video of travel company Ixigo launching an AI-powered earbud named 'bhAI' which aims to provide real-time assistance to travelers is going viral on the internet.
An archive of the post can be seen here.
(More archives to similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)
But...: The product was fictional, and the commercial was a prank video. The company took to their social media handles to clarify that the viral video was part of its April Fool's campaign.
How did we find out?: A keyword search led us to the original video uploaded on Ixigo's Facebook page.
The video was uploaded on 30 March.
The post's caption said, "Introducing ixigo bhAI: Now travel with the power of AI in your ear! Book now: ixigobhAI.com."
On clicking the link, we were redirected to a post uploaded on the company's Twitter handle which carried a GIF of Happy April Fools' week.
It was uploaded on 3 April and its caption read, "Please forgive us brother. But we're thrilled that you loved ixigo bhAI & joined in on all the fun. A special discount code is on the way for everyone who signed up! #happyaprilfoolsweek."
Aloke Bajpai, who is the Co-Founder, Managing Director and Group CEO of Ixigo, also clarified on his Twitter that the video about the product was an April Fool's prank.
Conclusion: It is clear that a prank commercial about a fictional AI product is being shared as an actual product launched by travel company Ixigo.
