Fact-Check: Woman Creating Ruckus Inside Virginia Mosque On Eid Is Not Hindu

The video is from Virginia's ADAMS center and shows a woman creating a ruckus during Eid prayers.
A video showing a woman creating a ruckus inside a mosque during prayers, before being escorted out by security personnel has gone viral on social media.
The claim: The video is being shared to claim that the woman belongs to the Hindu community and she interrupted Eid prayers at a mosque in Virginia, USA.
Is it true?: While the incident is true, the woman in the viral video does not belong to the Hindu community.
It happened at the All Dulles Area Muslim Society (ADAMS) Center in Virginia, USA.
The society put out a statement on social media, saying that the woman belongs to the "Muslim community and struggles with mental health issues".
How did we find out?: Using relevant keywords, we looked for more information on the viral video.
The search led us to the same video on YouTube, whose title mentioned that the incident occurred at 'Adams Center Sterling'.
Taking a cue from this, we added 'Adams Center Sterling' to our search term.
With this, we came across a verified Facebook page for the All Dulles Area Muslim Society (ADAMS) located in Sterling, Virginia.
The page carried a statement about the incident, mentioning that it happened on 21 April during Eid prayers.
This statement clarified that the woman in the video was from the Muslim community and struggled "with mental health issues".
In the comments section under this statement, the Center dispelled rumours of the woman belonging to the Hindu community and said that the Center's authorities had managed the incident without involving the police.
The Center dispelled the rumours.
The Quint has reached out to the ADAMS Center for their inputs and will update the article if and when it is received.
Conclusion: The woman in the viral video belongs to the Muslim community and is not Hindu, as claimed.
