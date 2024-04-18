No, This Video Does Not Show Israelis Panicking on Streets After Iran’s Attack

Fact-Check | The video is not from Israel and is being shared with a false claim.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video showing a huge crowd running on the streets is being shared to claim that it shows Israelis panicking in Tel Aviv after they were recently attacked by Iran.
What do viral posts say?: Those sharing the video have uploaded it with a caption saying, "Tel Aviv - Footage Reportedly of Israelis Panicking in Tel Aviv After Iran Attacks on Israel."
An archive of the post can be found here.
Are these claims true?: No, the claim is false as the incident is not from Israel. The video is actually from Argentina's Buenos Aires and reportedly shows fans gathered to meet singer Louis Tomlinson.
How did we find that out?: Using the help of Google Lens, we performed a reverse image search on the white building seen in the background.
The search directed us to a video available on TikTok, which showed several people waiting outside a similar building with their phones in their hands.
We used a VPN tool to access the video as the platform is banned in India. The video was shared on 7 April and its caption mentioned hashtags such as #louistomlinson.
The description identified the location as 'Four Seasons Hotel' in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
The video was uploaded on 7 April.
What were the similarities?: We compared a keyframe of the white building to a visual from the TikTok video and found that both of them had certain similarities.
Both the videos showed a similar pattern of the white building and trees surrounding it.
The video had some similarities.
Geolocating the place: To further verify the location, we searched for the hotel on Google Maps using the words "Four Seasons Hotel Buenos Aires."
Using the 'street view' option, we were able to locate the hotel. This, in turn, showed a similar setting and buildings that were seen in the viral video.
Comparing visuals: On comparing several keyframes from the viral video to visuals available on Google Maps, we were able to conclude that the incident was indeed recorded in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
(Swipe right to view all comparisons.)
A comparison clearly highlights the similarities.
A comparison clearly highlights the similarities.
News reports on Tomlinson visiting Argentina: A report published in an Argentinian online portal named 'Infobae' mentioned about the singer's visit to Buenos Aires.
It mentioned that people were hysterically shouting and recording on their cell phones when Tomlinson arrived at the airport.
The official X handle of the singer's team, too, shared visuals of him meeting the fans in Buenos Aires.
Conclusion: While we could not verify the context of the video independently, it is clear that the incident did not take place in Israel as claimed.
