Old, Unrelated Video Peddled as Iran Launching Missiles Against Israel

Fact-Check | The video is old and does not show Iran attacking Israel.
What is the truth?: Neither is this video recent nor is it related to the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.
It has been available online since February 2020 and reportedly shows Turkish forces retaliating against Assad regime.
How did we find that out?: We divided the video into several keyframes using the help of a video verification tool 'InVID' and performed a reverse image search on them.
A TinEye search directed us to a report published by a Turkish news outlet named Enson Haber, which carried the same visuals.
It mentioned the video showed Turkish Armed Forces retaliating against Assad regime targets, after they had attacked the former in Idlib, Syria.
The report was published on 3 February 2020.
Other sources: Using the help of Google Lens this time, we found a longer version of the video published on the official X handle of Daily Sabah.
The video was shared on 3 February 2020 and its caption said, "VIDEO — Turkish forces retaliate against the Assad regime attack in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, footage by local sources shows."
A second wind?: Team WebQoof had debunked the same video in October 2023, when several users had falsely linked this video to Israel-Hamas conflict. You can read the story here.
Conclusion: While we could not verify the location or the context of the video independently, it is clear that the video predates the recent Iran-Israel conflict.
