Edited Clip Shared To Claim Israeli PM Netanyahu Said ‘America Deserved 9/11'

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A video of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is being shared on social media, in which he can be heard saying that the United States of America "deserved 9/11."
The date refers to the attacks against the United States on the morning of 11 September 11 2001, when Al-Qaeda targeted three places across the nation.
(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)
Is it true?: No, the video has been clipped to make the false claim.
In the full video, one can hear Netanyahu accuse New York's Mayor Zohran Mamdani of being friends with people who reportedly believe that the USA deserved the attacks.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a keyword search using the term 'Netanyahu America deserved 9/11', which led us the website of the Prime Minister's Office, run by the government of Israel.
The page carried a transcript for Netanyahu's speech at the ongoing United Nations' General Assembly (UNGA), which is being held in New York.
When we searched this page for the statement in question, we saw that Netanyahu said the viral statement in a part where he was addressing Mamdani, the mayor of the city.
He accused Mamdani of allegedly praising criminals who supported Hamas, claiming that Jews no longer felt safe in New York City since he became mayor.
The part of Netanyahu's speech addressing Mamdani was also shared by Reuters on Instagram, and can be viewed here.
The part of his speech which provides context for the statement in the claim starts at the 27:40-minute mark in the video of Netanyahu's address, which was uploaded on the United Nations' verified YouTube channel.
Conclusion: A clipped video has been shared to falsely claim that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the USA 'deserved' the terror attacks which took place on 11 September 2001.
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