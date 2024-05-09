This Image of Woman Applying Lipstick Is Not Linked to Pro-Palestine Protests

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019This Image of Woman Applying Lipstick Is Not Linked to Pro-Palestine Protests

This image is from Georgia and not the pro-Palestine protests happening in USA.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-check: An unrelated image of a woman seen in a protest in Georgia is being falsely linked to pro-Palestine protests in the US.

(Photo: The Quint)

An image showing a woman applying lipstick while seeing her reflection in the police' shield during a demonstration is going viral on social as a recent image from the United States.

The claim also states that it shows a "female pro-Palestine protestor".

An archive can be seen here.

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This image is not from the US but from Tbilisi, Georgia and is unrelated to pro-Palestine protests.

  • This image was taken during protests against Georgia's Foreign Agents bill.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on this viral image which led us to several social media posts carrying this image and stating that this is from Georgia.

  • It also mentioned that this image is unrelated to Palestine.

  • More such posts can be seen here and here.

This image is from Georgia.

  • Taking a cue, we performed a keyword search on X (formerly Twitter) which showed us a thread that carries this image and also identified her as Ana Minadze, a 20-year-old university student.

  • It also includes her interview where she talks about the people of Georgia protesting against the Foreign Agent's Bill.

  • Next, we found her account on Instagram where she had uploaded the same image but in a black and white format.

  • The caption mentioned participating in protests happening in Georgia.

  • WebQoof team also contacted Minadze who confirmed that this picture was taken on 16 April, in Tbilisi, Georgia.

  • She refuted any links of the image with the pro-Palestine protests and stated that this was taken during protests against Foreign Agents bill which may impact freedom of speech and press freedom.

Conclusion: An unrelated image of a woman seen in a protest in Georgia is being falsely linked to pro-Palestine protests in the US.

