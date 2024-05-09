This Image of Woman Applying Lipstick Is Not Linked to Pro-Palestine Protests

Fact-check: An unrelated image of a woman seen in a protest in Georgia is being falsely linked to pro-Palestine protests in the US.
An image showing a woman applying lipstick while seeing her reflection in the police' shield during a demonstration is going viral on social as a recent image from the United States.
The claim also states that it shows a "female pro-Palestine protestor".
This image is from Georgia.
Taking a cue, we performed a keyword search on X (formerly Twitter) which showed us a thread that carries this image and also identified her as Ana Minadze, a 20-year-old university student.
It also includes her interview where she talks about the people of Georgia protesting against the Foreign Agent's Bill.
Next, we found her account on Instagram where she had uploaded the same image but in a black and white format.
The caption mentioned participating in protests happening in Georgia.
WebQoof team also contacted Minadze who confirmed that this picture was taken on 16 April, in Tbilisi, Georgia.
She refuted any links of the image with the pro-Palestine protests and stated that this was taken during protests against Foreign Agents bill which may impact freedom of speech and press freedom.
Conclusion: An unrelated image of a woman seen in a protest in Georgia is being falsely linked to pro-Palestine protests in the US.
