Pro-Palestine Protest Clip From Norway Shared As One From Columbia University

Fact-Check: Pro-Palestine protest video from Norway shared as one from Columbia University.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
An archive of the post can be found here.
How did we find out?: In one of the videos, we noticed a tag named, "@Eyadalzaro."
Here is a close-up of the tag.
We looked for this profile on social media platforms and came across a photographer @eyadalzaro on Instagram.
We came across the same video on their profile from 21 March with the caption, "We continue every day for Palestine in Norway." This indicated that the video was from Norway.
We matched the frames of both videos and found similarities.
Here are the similarities between the two.
We have reached out to the photographer to get a confirmation and the story will be updated when the response comes.
To verify further, we tried looking for the location on Google Maps Street View. We matched the red brick building seen in the video which is in Oslo, Norway.
Here is a comparison between the two locations.
The WebQoof team also reached out to Arshi Qureshi, a journalism graduate student at Columbia University, who clarified that this video was not from the said university.
Conclusion: The video is from Norway and is being falsely shared as one from Columbia University.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)