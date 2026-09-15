No, Iranian President Didn’t Touch a Hindu Religious Leader's Feet at BRICS

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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian touching the feet of a Hindu religious leader at the 2026 BRICS Summit.
Hindustan Times Bangla also shared the visuals, stating that it shows the Iranian President touching the feet of a Hindu religious leader at the summit.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search and found an Instagram post sharing visuals similar to the viral video.
The video also included visuals of the same incident from another angle.
However, from the different angle, it doesn't look like the President is touching the religious leader's feet.
It seems as if he's picking something from the ground.
We found a Facebook post by a user, Acharya Lokesh Muni, who shared pictures of himself at the event, standing next to the Iranian president.
The Quint contacted him, and he stated that the claim that the Iranian President touched the feet of a Hindu religious leader is false.
He said that while he was showing the president his magazine, named Aahwaan, which was about an organisation he started, 'World Peace Centre', the magazine fell from his hands.
He said the video shows the Iranian president picking it up on his behalf as a courtesy, which was circulated widely on the internet with a misleading claim.
Conclusion: The video shows Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian picking up a document from the ground and not touching the feet of a religious leader.
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