Iranian Athlete Sadegh Beit Sayah Was Not Disqualified for Displaying ISIS Flag

An image of Iranian Paralympian Sadegh Beit Sayah is being shared on the internet to claim that he was disqualified from the competition after he displayed the flag of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS).

What are users saying?: Mr Sinha, an X (formerly Twitter) premium user, shared the image with a caption that said, "He's Iranian Athlete Beit Sayah Sadegh. After winning the gold in #Paralympics2024, he openly displayed the ISIS flag. Disqualified...! Imagine displaying the ISIS flag openly and getting away with a mere disqualification. He should have been treated like a terr0rist..."

The user has been fact-checked several times in the past.