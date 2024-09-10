Old Video From Myanmar Falsely Shared as 'Drone Attack' by Kukis in Manipur

A video showing two men operating drones to launch bomb attacks on buildings is going viral with a claim that it shows people from the Kuki community planning an attack on the Meiteis' settlement in Manipur.

Some context: A fresh wave of violence has erupted in Manipur. Drone and rocket attacks have taken place in different parts of the states, leading to several deaths, which added fuel to the ethnic conflict that has been going on in Manipur for the last 17 months.