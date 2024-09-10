Old Video From Myanmar Falsely Shared as 'Drone Attack' by Kukis in Manipur

advertisement
A video showing two men operating drones to launch bomb attacks on buildings is going viral with a claim that it shows people from the Kuki community planning an attack on the Meiteis' settlement in Manipur.
Some context: A fresh wave of violence has erupted in Manipur. Drone and rocket attacks have taken place in different parts of the states, leading to several deaths, which added fuel to the ethnic conflict that has been going on in Manipur for the last 17 months.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on Google using one of the keyframes from the viral video and came across the same video on Facebook.
This was shared by Mandalay Free Press - MFP, a news website from Myanmar, on 2 June 2023.
The caption stated that it shows a military conflict in the Sagaing district of Myanmar.
It further stated that it was recorded on 31 May 2023 and shows the Ayadaw Bone Naing – PDF, a paramilitary force from Myanmar, launching a drone attack on a military group which invaded several villages in Sagaing district.
They had also shared this video on their YouTube channel.
Radio Free Asia, an American government-funded non-profit corporation operating a news service, also reported about these attacks on 14 April 2023.
We could also locate this region on Google Earth in War Tan village in Myanmar.
Conclusion: An old video from Myanmar is being falsely shared as Kukis launching drone attacks on Meiteis in Myanmar.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)